Hassan questions CBP officials over culture of agency

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan took aim Tuesday at the acting head of Customs and Border Protection over what many have called inhumane treatment of immigrants at the southern border.

The number of migrants arriving at the southern border each day has been going down since its peak in May, but it's still more than the system is built to handle, and that's overwhelming federal authorities.

The Senate's Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee is looking at what it will take to improve conditions at the border. Hassan says there are actually two crises at the border: One, a lack of supplies and resources, which Congress has approved money to address. And two, allegations of cruel and illegal treatment of migrants at U.S. facilities, including accusations of a sexual assault of a young girl, and a man forced to wear a sign that said "I like men."

"It is going to be very important about what you do and do not know as you investigate allegations. You have to be transparent with us and the American public so we can improve, because these kinds of reports and these kinds of behaviors that are reported, and the conditions are really hampering our ability to address a security and humanitarian crisis at our border," Hassan said.

"I served as chief of the U.S. Border Patrol, and I would not say what you described is a culture within the border patrol, or a pattern. But what I will say, and I promise to commit to you, is that any allegation will be thoroughly and completely investigated. Any man or woman in the U.S. Border Patrol that violated their oath and violated what they swore to do and uphold -- I assure you that they will be held accountable and properly disciplined," said Mark Morgan, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Both Democrats and Republicans on the committee agreed on the importance of addressing the root causes of migration from Central America. But most of Tuesday's discussion focused on the government's reaction to the border crisis and not on prevention.