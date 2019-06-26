Hassan questions CPB on living conditions of detained children

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan pressed Border Patrol officials Wednesday about living conditions for children detained at the southern border and sent to a holding facility in Texas.

It comes as the Trump administration has faced a barrage of criticism that the facility in Clint, Texas, has inadequate food, lack of medical care, no soap, and older children trying to care for toddlers.

Senator Maggie Hassan: Do you have an obligation to feed, clothe and clean children in your custody?"

Brian Hastings/CBP: We provide three meals -- hot meals -- a day and snacks are unlimited to those in our custody.

Senator Maggie Hassan: You do understand that that is in direct contradiction with the news reports that we've been reading and the lawyers who have been visiting with and interviewing these children are telling us.

Brian Hastings/CBP: And I would ask that you understand that those are the plaintiffs' attorneys who have a case against the government.

Senator Maggie Hassan: And you should understand I am a member of the bar of Massachusetts and New Hampshire and I hold attorneys to a very high standard and I doubt very strongly that any attorney would be fabricating this information.

As word of the children's plight got out, people moved by their stories started showing up the station's doors to donate boxes of diapers. Customs and Border Protection says it has enough supplies, but was checking with lawyers to see if it could accept donated items.

