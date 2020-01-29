Hassan questions experts on ballooning federal deficit

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office paints a bleak picture for the U.S. budget long-term. Their new 30-year projections say if current laws don't change, large budget deficits will boost federal debt to unprecedented levels, 30-percent higher than their projections last June.

Lawmakers are calling the country's fiscal path unsustainable. Senators on Tuesday held a hearing with a panel of economists to get answers about what is driving that deficit.

The hearing's goal was to look at the root causes of America's fiscal path. A path Republicans and Democrats agree is unsustainable.

"Nobody's talking about this. We're all whistling past the graveyard here still," said Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin. "This is an important issue. I don't know what point the debt bomb goes off but it's not going to be pleasant."

Economists and policy experts described a dire budget shortfall.

"Few Americans fully comprehend the fiscal avalanche that has begun. The budget deficit is on pace to surpass a $1 trillion this year and is on pace to surpass $2-trillion within a decade," said Brian Riedl with the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research.

Driving that cost is Medicare and Social Security payments. They currently account for about half of the federal budget. But the Congressional Budget Office predicts spending will balloon as the baby boomers age into Social Security.

"The cost of filling the Social Security and Medicare shortfall each year, plus the resulting interest, will rise from $440 billion in 2019 to $1.7 trillion a decade from now," Riedl said.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan asked The Brookings Institution's Henry Aaron about what the Trump Administration's 2017 tax cuts are doing to the deficit.

Senator Maggie Hassan: Dr. Aaron, you wrote in 2017 that these massive tax breaks would not pay for themselves and that there is no such thing as -- to quote you -- 'a free lunch.' Over two years after the passing of this partisan tax law, does the evidence so far suggest that these giveaways indeed worsened our fiscal outlook, rather than paying for themselves?

Henry Aaron: Yes.

And while Aaron said he does think that tax reform can improve the economy's efficiency, he says the growth effects from the tax cut are negligible.

Senator Maggie Hassan: Without the tax giveaways of the 2017 Act -- which I will note, I support tax reform too -- but it needs to be done in a bipartisan way, in a transparent fair way. Would the budget deficit have stayed under a trillion dollars?

Henry Aaron: Yes.

The committee is considering a bipartisan bill that would work to protect national trust funds like Medicare and Social Security. It's called the TRUST Act, and it would create Congressional committees to work on legislation to strengthen those funds. The bill's sponsors say without legislative action, the government's trust funds — Highway, Medicare, Hospital Insurance, Social Security, Disability Insurance, and Old Age and Survivor's Insurance — will be exhausted in the next 13 years.

