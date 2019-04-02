Hassan raises concerns about cross-examining sex assault survivors

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee focused Tuesday on handling sexual assault on college campuses.

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan asked women's rights advocates about the potentially harmful impacts of live cross-examination of sex assault survivors.

Extensive research shows that traumatic memories can often be distorted or fragmented. Advocates say there have to be guidelines in place so survivors aren't traumatized again when they come forward with allegations.

"Just being asked to relive a traumatic experience in itself is traumatic. You're saying that without rules and guardrails it can be even worse," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

"Sometimes the ability to tell a story in a way that sounds-- that allows the person who's asking the question to have the precise answer, isn't what you're going to get but that also doesn't mean that it didn't happen. That doesn't mean that you're absolutely getting to the truth. That's why you have experts who are trained in engaging people who've experienced this sort of trauma," said Fatima Goss Graves of the National Women's Law Center.

As Hassan and other senators look to reauthorize the Higher Education Act, the sweeping law that governs federal higher education programs, she says campus sex assault isn't the only challenge that needs to be addressed.

She made it a point to mention substance abuse and mental health as other issues that affect campuses around the country.