Hassan says all facts must be understood in impeachment proceedings

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan says you should be informed. The question is are you willing to read all the testimony to House lawmakers about the impeachment process?

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are working through the weekend preparing for an upcoming impeachment hearing. They will eventually vote on articles of impeachment.

On Monday, the committee will focus on the findings of the intelligence committee's two-month-long investigation.

The articles of impeachment could include charges of abuse of office, bribery and obstruction. They could be drafted as soon as next week.

"I think it is really important that we get as full an understanding of the facts as we can, also while understanding that the facts that have been presented to us indicate that there is urgency here because of the national security implications of the allegations against the president," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Hassan says if there is a trial in the Senate, she will have an oath to be an impartial "finder of fact" before casting her vote.