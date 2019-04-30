Hassan says entrepreneurs need equality of opportunity

How do you quantify the American Dream? That's the question experts tried to answer Tuesday at a meeting of the Joint Economic Council.

One metric used in a Harvard study on economic mobility was "what percentage of children grow up to earn more money than their parents." Here's a look at their findings.

"Now we find that for children born in the 1940s, the American dream was nearly a guarantee. Ninety percent of those kids grew up to earn more than their parents. But today only half of children grow up to earn more than their parents," said Nathaniel Hendren of Harvard University.

The same study found that only 7.5-percent of children born in the bottom fifth of incomes grow up to be among the top fifth in income distribution.

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan sits on the Joint Economic Committee. She said Congress needs to do more to level the playing field and give aspiring entrepreneurs the social capital they need to build their businesses.

"In my view, having the opportunity to start and grow a business shouldn't be based on who you know. Equality of opportunity for entrepreneurs should be predicated on a willingness to work hard to transform an innovative idea into a reality," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Hassan said more needs to be done to help entrepreneurs network. She also said rural broadband access is crucial to helping rural areas attract and retain young talent.