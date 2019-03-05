Hassan speaks out on vaccine rates

New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan on Tuesday spoke at a hearing called "Vaccines Save Lives: What is Driving Preventable Disease Outbreaks?"

Hassan called the infant mortality rate in the U.S. in recent years startling and said that only about half of pregnant women get the flu vaccine. She asked doctors what is being done to improve those numbers.

"With infant mortality rates reaching startling numbers in the U.S. in recent years, it is absolutely critical we take basic steps to protect women and babies during pregnancy and childbirth," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

A professor of global health told Hassan he advocates what's called the P-3 model, which addresses vaccine concerns with medical practices, individual providers and pregnant women.

"Mothers are both motivated to protect the baby, and as we generate safety evidence which is very robust for the flu vaccine, we need to find better ways and evidence-based ways, as I alluded to, to communicate with pregnant women," said Saad Omer of Emory University.

Perhaps the star of the hearing was Ethan Lindenberger, who told senators about his decision to get vaccinated against his mother's wishes. He said that individuals and organizations that spread misinformation about vaccinations are doing so for selfish reasons.