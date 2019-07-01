Hassan takes aim at Trump DMZ meeting

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is criticizing President Trump's historic meeting with with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the DMZ in Panmunjom over the weekend.

The pair agreed to restart denuclearization talks some time this month. But Hassan says she's troubled by the visit.

"I am very concerned, first of all, that President Trump has such a haphazard approach to diplomacy. That is very problematic and troubling. I'm also very concerned that he has given North Korean President Kim Jong Un a big propaganda victory without getting anything in return," she said.

Talks to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program broke down earlier this year, and despite a hiatus in testing, it has continued to produce material for nuclear weapons.