Hassan's TICK Act clears Senate hurdle

A bill co-sponsored by New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan to deal with the threat of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses cleared a hurdle on Thursday, getting out of committee.

The Ticks: Identify, Control and Knockout (TICK) Act would establish an office of oversight and coordination to develop a national strategy. It would reauthorize funding for regional centers of excellence in this type of disease. It would also authorize CDC grants at $20 million each year through 2026.

Hassan on Thursday thanked the Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee for voting to advance the bill.

"We used to think of this as an episodic disease; you treat it with antibiotics, it got better. I have had friends who have developed a terrible form of dementia as a result of Lyme disease and lost their lives at a very early age as a result. It is a truly terrible disease," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Hassan also voted for other bills that passed out of committee on Thursday, including bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Healthy Start program which works to reduce infant mortality rates and a bipartisan bill to bolster recruitment and retention of nurses.