Hazardous roads send cars spinning, stall traffic across the region

Multiple police agencies in Vermont and New York are reporting hazardous road conditions and black ice Wednesday evening. Driving is highly discouraged.

We have heard reports of many cars off the road and people stuck in traffic across the region, including on Interstate 89.

Vermont State Police say Route 2 in South Hero is closed from the Sandbar Restaurant to the drawbridge.

The Lamoille County sheriff's department is asking drivers to avoid Route 15 and Route 100 in Hyde Park because of the treacherous road conditions.

Drivers tell us the Lake Champlain Ferry between Plattsburgh and South Hero is currently shut down.