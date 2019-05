Getting rid of hazardous waste can sometimes be a challenge, but on Saturday there will be a collection in Londonderry, Vt.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., you can take hazardous chemicals to the Flood Brook Union School and dispose of those chemicals for free.

They say any substance with a label that says: caustic, toxic, corrosive, poison, combustible, warning, danger, or caution, along with both latex and oil based paint will be accepted.