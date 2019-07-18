Hazelett Corporation celebrates 100 years

A family-owned business in Vermont is celebrating 100 years.

The Hazelett Corporation manufactures casting machines.

It celebrated its birthday Thursday with an open house at its headquarters in Colchester.

Hazelett has about 150 employees. David Hazelett is the third generation to run the business and credits the workforce for the company's success. But he says there are challenges finding highly skilled machinists for some positions.

He says a bigger problem comes from the ongoing trade war with China. China retaliated against American tariffs with its own.

"For the first time in the history of the company, we're actually having parts manufactured in China because of the cost of parts manufactured here and sent to China are just too high for our customers to buy," Hazelett said.

Hazelett says no Vermont-based employee has lost a job because of the trade war but the company says there could be lost opportunities for expansion.

Two-thirds of the business is international.