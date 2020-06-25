Head on crash in Shrewsbury kills Reading woman

Vermont State Police are investigating after a head on crash killed a Reading woman.

Troopers were called to the area of Route 103 south of Spring Lake Road in Shrewsbury around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say Randal Adams, 60, of Cavendish was traveling northbound when he crossed the center line, and crashed head on with an on-coming vehicle in the southbound lane. He was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Austin Turco, 20 of Mount Holly was driving the vehicle that was hit, he was brought to the UVM Medical Center with serious injuries. His passenger, Katrina Centariczki, 74 of Reading, was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center where she later died to her injuries.