Heady Vermont starts petition after they say NYPD falsely identified hemp shipment

A Vermont advocacy group is now launching a petition aimed at the New York Police Department. This comes after they say officers wrongfully seized Vermont-grown hemp.

We first showed the NYPD's Facebook post last month that claimed they seized over a hundred pounds of marijuana and congratulated the officer in the bust.

But the Vermont farm responsible for the shipment says it's hemp.

Now, Heady Vermont is demanding the return of the so-called hemp.

According to the group, the owner of the New Haven hemp farm was arrested and was supposed to be in court on Monday, but officials decided to delay the hearing until next May.

Organizers say because it was moved, it delays access to $35,000 of legal hemp that they paid for.

We're told the business has suffered as a result.

The Change.org petition has nearly 1,000 signatures.