Health Dept.: flu is at highest category in Vermont

Dozens of states are reporting high numbers of sick people, including Vermont.

The CDC reports 41 states and the District of Columbia, New York City and Puerto Rico have high flu activity.

In the Vermont Health Department's reporting, the flu is considered in the highest category at widespread.

The highest number of people with an influenza-like illness in the most recent collection were people between the ages of 5 and 24.

Five outbreaks were reported in places like childcare centers and a school.