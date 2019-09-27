Health officials: Get flu shot by end of October

The CDC is urging everyone six months and older to get vaccinated as the new flu season gets underway.

Health officials got their flu shots on camera Thursday to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

"As Benjamin Franklin advised us, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," said Dr William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The CDC estimates only 45 percent of U.S. adults and 63 percent of children get vaccinated. Health officials say while the vaccine isn't perfect, it's worth it for even partial protection.

"I analogized getting vaccinated to wearing your seat belt. It doesn't mean you're invincible, but it offers very substantial protection for very little effort," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

Last year's flu season was one of the longest on record after a new strain emerged in April. The year before was the deadliest in decades.

The CDC says it's too early to know what this flu season will hold, but so far it doesn't look like it's getting off to an early start. In Australia, where the flu season is winding down, the number of flu cases is the highest in history and more than four times than the year before. That may not bode well for the U.S.

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated by the end of October. The flu typically starts circulating widely in November or December and peaks by February.

