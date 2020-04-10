Health commissioner says most Vt. COVID-19 patients recovered

The health commissioner said on Friday that the majority of COVID-19 patients in Vermont have recovered.

Thirty have been listed as healed by hospitals.

But the state isn't tracking the ones who recover at home, so they don't have any numbers on how many Vermonters are well again.

Dr. Mark Levine also said it's premature at this point to start taking plasma samples from those who have recovered.

Levine said he's eagerly awaiting the results of studies being done nationally that are looking at whether antibodies in plasma from people who have recovered from coronavirus could be used to treat patients who have the virus.

But he says until it's shown to be plausible, he wouldn't want to start routinely collecting plasma from recovered Vermonters.