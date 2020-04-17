Health department quarantines 2nd Plattsburgh apartment complex

Another apartment complex in Plattsburgh is under quarantine.

The Lakeview Towers Apartments will be under quarantine for the next 14 days. It's right next to the Russell Barnard building that was quarantined last week.

The Clinton County Health Department says the decision to put the Lakeview Towers building under quarantine comes after one resident tested positive for COVID-19 and there was another suspected positive case.

One-hundred people live in the building.

The Clinton County Health Department and law enforcement went door to door Thursday night to inform the tenants. Health officials say those living at the building will only receive a test if hospitalization is needed.

"Anyone who needs hospital care will get tested. That is the direction and plans that the hospital has right now. Anyone that is brought into the hospital in critical or near critical care will get tested. Otherwise, the action that a person would need to take is the same regardless of the test results. Everyone must remain in their homes and maintain physical distancing regardless if they are infected or doing well," said John Kanoza of the Clinton County Health Department.

The Plattsburgh Housing Authority is delivering meals and other essential needs to the residents while they are quarantined.