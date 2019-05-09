Health department ramps up efforts to prevent measles in Vermont

Ninety-four-and-a-half percent of the kids in Vermont schools are vaccinated, but there are still some pockets with low or even no vaccinations. That has the health commissioner worried about measles.

No cases of measles have been reported here but the states surrounding Vermont are fighting cases.

As of the 2018-2019 school year, 114 schools reported below the recommended measles vaccination rate of 95 percent.

To combat that, the health department immunization team is reaching out to schools, pediatric offices and the public to work on getting more kids vaccinated.

"We'd hate to see a school with a 40 percent vaccination rate for MMR have one case introduced, because that would mean that would spread throughout that entire school because so many of the kids would not be vaccinated because it's such a contagious virus," said Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont's health commissioner.

Click here to see if your school is on the lower side of MMR vaccinations.