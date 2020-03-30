Health officials: Vermont COVID-19 tests need a referral

The Vermont Health Department is emphasizing that the new COVID-19 testing site up at Landmark College in Putney by the Vermont National Guard is only for patients who have a referral from their health care provider.

The reminder comes as Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to give an update Monday of the state's effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Putney testing site is in addition to a number of temporary pop-up, drive-through and other testing facilities that have been set up around Vermont.

As of Sunday, Vermont reported 235 cases of COVID-19, up from 211 on Saturday. There have been 12 fatalities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

