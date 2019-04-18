Health officials want you to wear a helmet when hitting the skatepark

It's always great to get outside when the weather is nice. And for many kids, heading to the skatepark is a way to be active outdoors and work on some new skills

But it all starts with safety.

There isn't a lot of national data about injuries because a lot of them at skateparks are minor, but to minimize the risk, health officials ask at the very least you and your kids wear a helmet.

Fourteen-year-old Eli Ferro is at the A_Dog William Skatepark working on his 50/50 grind. It takes a lot of practice and some close calls to perfect this trick.

"It's fun to progress and learn new tricks," said Ferro.

But before he can come out and work on his skills, his mom makes sure he's wearing the proper equipment.

"Always a helmet, sometimes depending on what they are going to be trying, they have knee and elbow pads on, definitely wrist guards," said Emily Howe of Tunbridge.

Howe says showing up the skatepark and making sure her kids are wearing the proper equipment has been one of the hardest skills to master.

Mainly because the people skating who her kids admire aren't wearing any safety gear.

"It's a little hard, but that's the deal. Wear a helmet or you don't skate," said Howe.

And Ferro says he's been a lot better about wearing a helmet.

There are no laws about wearing helmets while on a skateboard but experts say there are helmets that are certified. They will have a sticker on the inside that says ASTMF1492.

Abby Beerman at the University of Vermont Medical Center says you should still wear them especially if you are just learning a new trick or just starting out.

"The majority of injuries of people come from those who are just starting to skateboard. So usually that first week when they are attempting the sport for the first time. You see a lot more injuries usually wrist sprains, ankle sprains, a lot of the extremity injuries," said Beerman.

Ferro says he knows the risks when it comes to skateboarding and has some advice for his peers.

"Don't take peer pressure, don't do what the cool kids do, protect your head at all costs," said Ferro.

Health officials say if you are going to try picking up the sport, a class might be the best and safest way to learn. They that's because one of the first things they'll teach you is how to fall properly.