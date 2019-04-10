Health officials warn of secondhand effects of vaping

Health officials says the biggest misconception of vaping is that you're only exhaling water vapor into the air. But experts say the lead and other chemicals in the secondhand smoke can impact others.

Burlington father of two, John Koutras has seen the effects of secondhand cigarette smoke in his family.

“A lot of older female family members who never smoked who had congestive pulmonary disease as a result of being around it and they are suffering in their 80's and 90's needlessly because they didn't do it to themselves,” Koutras said. “I really don't know much about secondhand smoke and vaping.”

Rhonda Williams, a chronic disease prevention specialist, says the biggest misconception is that you're only exhaling water vapor into the air. In fact, she says lead and other chemicals have been found in that vapor.

“These aerosols can really impact deep into the lung. How they were able to find that out is by testing for cotinine, which is a marker for being exposed or using tobacco,” Williams said.

More studies are being done, but with the initial research, Vermont became the seventh state to restrict the use of e-cigs wherever cigarettes are used. That includes your car, where it's illegal to smoke anything with a child under the age of eight, even with the windows rolled down.

“We are compelled by the evidence that when smoking in a car, even with the windows down, is how quickly the smoke builds up to a toxicity that is harmful,” Williams said.

Some places like Church Street in Burlington don't allow smoking of any kind and that's good news for Lynn Ellen Schimolder, a mother from Essex. “I see the steam in front of their face when I'm behind them and I don't know what it is, I sort of pass through it and I wonder if any of it is going to harm me,” she said.

Schimolder says she wants people to think about themselves and others who may not have a choice about secondhand smoke. “Think about other things that could pick up that might be more addicting, like cross fit training, or yoga or dancing in your kitchen,” she said.

The health department says if you aren't able to quit vaping then try not to do it around kids. They say if you are not going to go outside, doing it in a different room from kids is the best practice.