Health workers rally for racial equity in health care

A rally on Friday in Burlington pushed for racial equity in health care.

About 100 health care workers came out at UVM for White Coats for Black Lives. They held an 8-minute silent vigil.

Eight minutes is how long that Minneapolis police officer had his knee on George Floyd's neck.

Organizers say these health care workers are committed to improving the health and safety of people of color.

"So, we know there's a disproportionately higher number of African Americans who are dying from COVID-19. We also have higher rates of infant mortality and are less likely to be prescribed pain medication and in general, have worse health outcomes. And so these disparities kind of go beyond the walls of our hospital in our clinics and out into society," said Joanna Conant, a UVM pathology professor.

Organizers say the first step in healing is to recognize that racism exists and that we all have to relearn how we think about race in America.