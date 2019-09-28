UVM Colleges pledge Time's Up in the workplace

Healthcare providers are now saying Time's Up when it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace.

The University of Vermont's Larner College of Medicine, as well as the College of Nursing and Health Services have officially become signatories for TIME'S UP Healthcare.

That's a pledge dozens of other hospitals, and schools across the country have signed. It denounces sexual harassment and gender inequity, while also protecting those targeted and tracking the scope of the problem.

While there are already polices in place at the colleges, officials say they want to accelerate the change in culture.

"What were doing is making a public commitment to monitor those sexual harassment complaints and to do better and to do better for our trainees," said Ann Dougherty, of the Larner College of Medicine.

Experts say women make up 80% of the healthcare workforce -- and over 50% of female nurses, physicians and students have experienced sexual harassment.