Healthy Living to add Williston location

More expansion plans are in the works for a locally-owned grocery store.

Healthy Living announced Monday it is planning to open another location in Williston in the Finney Crossing development. The store would be 18,000 square-feet. It's the second recent expansion announced by the store, which last month said it hopes to add a Shelburne location too.

Both locations will be smaller than its main store on Dorset Street, which the owners say is the trend. Store co-owner Nina Lesser-Goldsmith says there's room in Williston for another grocery option.

"We do see a huge demand. Natural is the fastest-growing sector of grocery, and we have been a business for 33 years here," she said. "I think now we've really figured out how we want to run our stores and what we want them to be like. Our brand is becoming more recognizable to people and now is our opportunity to grow."

If all goes according to plan, Healthy Living plans to break ground in Williston in the spring or summer.

The Shelburne location's timeline remains somewhat up in the air and also depends on a Town Meeting Day vote by residents.

