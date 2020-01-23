Hearing held in NH to discuss climate action bill

A New Hampshire House committee has held the first hearing for a bill to create a plan to reduce emissions statewide.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported Tuesday that the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee met to discuss how the state could lower greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to 80% below the levels of 1990.

The representative who proposed the bill, Craig Thompson, says the idea came from a constituent who asked him what the House's approach to the climate crisis was.

Officials say the state does not have direction on how to enforce the bill.

