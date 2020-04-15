Hearing set in challenge to Sununu spending authority

A hearing has been scheduled for Friday in a lawsuit seeking to block Republican Gov. Chris Sununu from spending federal COVID-19 relief funds without lawmakers’ permission.

Democratic leaders of the New Hampshire Legislature sued the governor this week arguing that only the legislative fiscal committee has the power to spend the $1.25 billion the state is expected to get.

Sununu counters that state law grants him authority to take immediate action during a crisis, including creating the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery to disburse the money.

Lawmakers will have input via an advisory panel, which meets again Wednesday.

