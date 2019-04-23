Hearing set over possible leak of Robert Kraft massage video

Attorneys for two Florida massage parlor employees plan to ask a judge to hold police and prosecutors responsible for the possible unauthorized release of video that they say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying for sex.

The New York Daily News reported last week that someone anonymously contacted TheBlast.com saying they had video showing Kraft naked with another person, presumably a massage therapist at the Orchids of Asia day spa in Jupiter.

Attorneys for spa owner Hua Zhang and therapist Lei Wang planned to ask a judge Tuesday to hold Jupiter police and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office responsible. The court had barred release of the videos until it can be determined if they qualify as public records.

Kraft and the women have pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges.

