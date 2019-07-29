Heart failure fix gives patients a second chance

When Woody Manzer, 72, moves around his house, he's tethered to a battery that sits on the floor of his living room. It is his lifeline; it powers his heart.

Just two years ago, Manzer was in heart failure.

"I don't remember it but I guess I almost died," he said. "They said my heart function was down to less than 25 percent."

He needed a heart transplant but his older age made him ineligible for one. So, his doctor, Melana Yuzefpolskaya from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia, recommended a medical device called an LVAD.

The device is attached to the left ventricle and aorta of a patient's heart to help pump blood throughout the body. The power cord for the pump snakes through the body and out a port in the belly.

"Once you reach advanced heart failure stages, the survival rate is very poor. LVAD has changed that completely," Dr. Yuzefpolskaya said. "What the trial showed is the survival is over 75% in two years and these patients otherwise would not have fared so well."

The FDA has now approved the LVAD for long-term use.

"We have patients on the original pump for eight years. And over 50% of our patients make it beyond the five-year mark," Yuzefpolskaya said.

Patients have to be extra careful of infection at the port site. And when Manzer leaves the house, he wears batteries weighing 7 pounds and carries and extra set just in case.

Manzer says it's all worth it.

"It's definitely a second lease on life for me," he said. "And I feel like I can go about 20, 25 years."

He's spent much of the last two years traveling with his family making every moment count.

There is also an RVAD for the failure of the right ventricle and sometimes patients need both.