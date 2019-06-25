Heastie visits North Country to tout Assembly accomplishments

New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was in Plattsburgh Tuesday touting this session's accomplishments.

The session wrapped up last week and Heastie says he is proudest of strengthening sexual harassment protections in the workplace and allocating more money to public transportation in the New York City area.

The Democrat also says it's unfortunate that they couldn't legalize and regulate recreational marijuana sales, especially because polls showed that's what the public wants.

"I'll say this, we don't just do things in a vacuum, we listen to our members, we do statewide polling to see how the people in the state feel. We don't just sit in the conference room, shrug our shoulders and say we're just going to do what we believe. We listen to our members, we do polling twice a year to give members an idea of what their constituents are saying, what people are saying statewide," Heastie said.

New York lawmakers also grappled with regulations on limos. That rose to the top of the agenda following a horrible crash in Schoharie that killed 20 people, including four women who were North Country natives. Lawmakers voted to increase the penalties for operating without proper licensing or violating safety rules.