Heat wave not done with Vermont yet

A heat wave has a firm grip on our region and it's not ready to let go. Monday, we topped out at more than 90 degrees in Burlington for the fifth day in a row. Our Ike Bendavid learned this is the longest heat wave we have ever seen in June, and it's not over yet.

"It's been very dry," said Mike Isham of the Isham Family Farm.

Dry weather makes for dusty conditions at the farm in Williston. Isham says a heat wave this early is rare.

"We have seen years that were dry before but usually in August. This is an earlier dry season this year," he said.

It has him attending the crops more than usual and earlier in the year. Isham says right now he is set as he has been pumping more than 50,000 gallons of water multiple times a week to crops like his blueberries. But this has him worried about the rest of the summer and other crops.

"We worry about August-- ponds can get low, springs can get low. It can seriously affect agriculture in the whole state," Isham said.

So is this farmer right? Is it odd to be this hot this early? The National Weather Service says yes.

"Definitely unusual," said Eric Evenson of the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Evenson says these persistent hot days and dry conditions have fueled this heat wave. Monday made it five consecutive days of 90-plus-degree heat and we won't get a break on Tuesday.

"We are going to wind up with six consecutive days of 90-plus degree weather in the month of June, which has never happened before," Evenson said.

Monday, we found people trying to beat the heat. The Lake Iroquois beach filled with people trying to cool off.

"We are trying to spend as much time as we can on the water," said Sarah Murphy of Williston.

From fun in the sun and sand, back to issues in the fields and soil. Isham says he's put off lots of work because he has to do so much watering.

"On a farm, there is always projects to do," he said.

It's so hot and dry, the National Weather Service says they have heard reports from Forests and Parks about small brush fires due to the heat.