Heavy rain, outages reported throughout state

Burlington Police are warning residents to not drive through severe weather conditions.

Along with Pine Street, BPD says to avoid Riverside Avenue, Lake Street, and South Union Street are badly flooded.

There's also flooding on Williston road near Kennedy Drive to Aviation Avenue.

Police expect that area to be flooded through the night and into the morning.

Church Road in Colchester is closed because of a downed tree near I-93.

Police warn that if you’re unsure about how deep the water is in front, turn around and find another way.

The combination of the wind and rain is causing power outages throughout the state.

In Vermont, more than 6,000 homes and businesses are in the dark.

The most impacted areas are Chittenden, Essex, and Windsor counties.

Green Mountain Power is responding and reminds you to stay away from downed lines or trees.