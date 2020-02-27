Heavy snow, powerful gusts on tap for our region

Winter weather is coming back to our region Thursday morning after a series of spring-like days.

Heavy, wet snow is expected to fall in our higher elevation areas and a mix is expected for the rest of us.

Strong winds could cause some power outages and Green Mountain Power tells us crews on are standby, watching to see if the strong winds will take down trees and power lines.

They're asking you prepare yourself for the likelihood that power will go out in some parts of the state Thursday.

The heavy, wet snow mixed with the wind creates a recipe for customers to end up in the dark. If you see a downed tree or lose power, let GMP know.

Right now, there are about 400 outages reported.

