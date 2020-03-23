Heavy snow predicted for parts of northern New England

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Power outages are possible. The warning calling for heavy, wet snow will be in effect from Monday afternoon until Tuesday morning. Other parts of the region are subject to a winter weather advisory or a hazardous weather outlook. Up to 9 inches of snow is forecast for some areas.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)