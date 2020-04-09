Help is on the way for child care centers in Vermont

Help is coming for child care centers in Vermont.

The state's Department for Children and Families says that they are funding 50 percent of tuition costs for the child care spaces that families are unable to use due to the closure.

We're told it's estimated to cost over $2 million per week.

Officials say they want to preserve the spaces so that child care is available when everyone returns to work.

DCF say the state is also paying a supplement to help support child care services for the families of essential workers.