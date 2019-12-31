Helping Vermont farmers reach more markets

Farmers in the Northeast Kingdom now have a new way to get their products to you and your family. A nonprofit which aims to streamline Vermont's food systems is acquiring a new product delivery service. Our Calvin Cutler reports on what this will do for Vermont farmers.

The whole initiative is aimed at freeing up time and resources for farmers and bringing more locally grown produce to Vermonters.

A company called Farm Connex is starting to ship products from smaller farms in Vermont to new markets across the state.

Ben Notterman has lived and worked at Snug Valley Farm just about his whole life. He and his parents, along with a local teenager, produce grass-fed beef and pork.

To get their products to our tables, they've always had to spare a body to hit the road and physically deliver the goods themselves.

"It was a nightmare trying to figure out distribution because here in northern Vermont, there's no way to get anywhere. So moving products to clients and customers can be a real challenge," Notterman said.

For years, a trucking company called Farm Connex has been a middleman for Notterman and dozens of other farmers in getting their products to local shelves.

The Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick recently bought Farm Connex and will now expand Notterman's beef and pork to schools, hospitals and restaurants.

"It might be more products at their local store, it might be food at their plate, at their local institution, whether it's a school or a hospital. Any way in which we can get food produced and in front of people here in Vermont and in front of people, that's our goal," said Jon Ramsay, the executive director of the Center for an Agricultural Economy.

After the products leave Snug Valley Farm, they're taken to the Center for an Agricultural Economy in Hardwick. There, the products are cleaned, prepped, packaged and distributed to schools and hospitals across the state.

And at a time where dairy producers and others across the Northeast are feeling the squeeze, Ramsay says the new partnership will give producers new markets.

"Whether you're a dairy farmer or a beef producer or a vegetable farmer, whatever you're doing in Vermont, everyone is looking for new markets. This is a way to broaden that market network for producers," Ramsay said.

Farm Connex moves up to $3.5 million in farm produce a year across Vermont.