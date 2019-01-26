Helping the homeless

While Congress remains divided over a wall, the administration pumps almost two billion dollars into getting roofs over the heads of the country’s neediest people.

That’s cash for nearly six thousand programs across the country dedicated to sheltering and assisting the homeless. The latest government data suggest there are more than half a million homeless people in the U.S., up ever so slightly from last year.

Some of that money is headed to our region. In Vermont, 15 local projects will receive a total of about $4.27 million. Fifty local projects in New Hampshire get a total of just under $6.9 million. Four-hundred seventy-five local projects in New York will receive a little less than $200 million.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said the goal is not just to provide a hand out, but a hand up.

“We are seeing progress, in lots of different areas. With housing prices going up the way they are, rents going up the way they are, being able to tread water is pretty good,” he said. “But, we’re not satisfied with that, we’re working extremely hard, utilizing the programs that are actually effective," he added, "we’re not just interested in getting people in the door, we’re interested in getting them out with positive exits.”

The grants are identical to those given out last year and the funding is unaffected by the recently resolved shutdown as it comes from the previous year’s budget.

More grants could be awarded soon now that the government is fully re-open. Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the total value and number of programs benefited by the grants.