Efforts to help domestic violence victims still underway during coronavirus pandemic

Vermont State Police is collaborating with advocacy organizations to ensure survivors are able to escape abusive and violent circumstances.

Those advocates are standing by 24-hour hotlines for those fleeing domestic violence, seeking safety planning, and requiring medical attention.

Shelters are open -- adhering to CDC and state cleaning practices to prevent the spread of COVID19. Staff are also attending to survivors' needs living in shelters, but those shelters aren't taking in any more people for the time people. Instead, partners are providing vouchers to local motels.

