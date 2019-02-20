Hepatitic C pilot program launched in the North Country

Doctors at Hudson Headwaters Health Network in the North Country are launching a pilot program to help those with Hepatitis C.

The program is intended to identify patients infected with Hepatitis C and help those patients overcome traditional barriers to HCV treatment.

Current medications to treat Hepatitis C are generally well tolerated, curative and routinely covered by insurance.

They say it's especially important in our area, where the opioid crisis and related needle-sharing are leading to infection in people younger than we normally expect to see.