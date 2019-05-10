Hepatitis A rates soaring nationwide

The rate of Hepatitis A is soaring across the U.S. and that has Vermont's Health Commissioner trying to tackle the problem before it's an epidemic at home.

Hep. A is a highly contagious virus of the liver and is a vaccine-preventable disease. The virus can be transmitted by getting fecal matter in your mouth or through drug use.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says he hasn't seen it in Vermont yet. But he says he's worried about those who are homeless using needles and not having access to regular healthcare.

"Most of the time, as you might imagine, these individuals aren't connected to the healthcare system. One of the problems nationwide is they often have mistrust of the healthcare system, so trying to engage them can be challenging," said Dr. Levine.

Dr. Levine says public health nurses are working with shelters, for example, to figure out how to get people vaccinated.