Hermitage Club assets to be sold under Chapter 7 bankruptcy

The assets of a now-closed private ski area in Vermont will be sold after going through bankruptcy proceedings.

A judge also ordered the appointment of a trustee to oversee the sale process of the Hermitage Club.

Tim Treanor, part of a committee of club members, tells The Brattleboro Reformer that if no funds are provided for the sale process, then Berkshire Bank will be allowed to continue with foreclosure and take possession of certain assets.

Treanor said previously that members want a quick sale so the ski resort could be reopened in time for winter.

Founder Jim Barnes had hoped the initial filings would allow for reorganization.

The resort is at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

