Hermitage Club bankruptcy case to take place in Vermont

The bankruptcy case involving a now-closed private ski area in Wilmington will take place in Vermont. The owners of the Hermitage Club wanted to have the proceedings in Connecticut, but a judge said Vermont is more convenient, because it's where the Club's assets and the majority of its non-member creditors are located.

The state shut down the Hermitage's operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes. The two companies that own the club filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, in an effort to reorganize and reopen.