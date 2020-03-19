Hermitage Club properties auction to proceed

A Vermont judge has rejected a motion to delay the bankruptcy auction of Hermitage Club properties.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the proposal by Hermitage founder Jim Barnes to delay the auction 60 to 90 days was rejected Wednesday by Judge Colleen Brown. The auction will be conducted Friday at 10 a.m. by phone. Brown said she does not see how conducting the auction by phone would be detrimental. An attorney for a group of investors says delaying the auction creates risks and does not assure any benefit to any party.

An attorney for Barnes plans to appeal the order.

