Heroin bust in Waterbury

Police arrested a Warren man after they said they found over 200 bags of heroin in his car.

State police made a routine traffic stop Saturday night around 7:30 on Hollow Rd. in Waterbury.

They said two people, Kailah Doyle and Russel Santamore, were inside the car. After an investigation, Doyle gave permission for police to search the car.

That's when police said they discovered the 210 bags of heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Santamore was taken into custody and charged with possession. Doyle was released.