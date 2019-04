Some Coachella festival-goers experienced more than just music. A record amount of herpes cases were reported.

Herp Alert, a website that diagnoses and treats herpes, says cases of the STD skyrocketed. The site saw the spike in the towns surrounding the famed music festival.

Between the two weekends of Coachella, Herp Alert tallied up to 250 herpes cases per day, which is a record.

Typically, Herp Alert responds to about 12 cases a day.