Brigadier General Heston honored with memorial walkway

The state of Vermont is recognizing the service and commitment of Brigadier General Michael T. Heston at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery with a new Memorial Walkway.

Brigadier General Heston died last November, after a 2-year battle with cancer.

Brigadier General Heston's commitment to the cemetery was instrumental in expanding the grounds.

The Memorial Walkway connects the Circle of Flags, the Global War on Terror Memorial and the new Public Information Center.

The dedication takes place in Randolph Center at 1 PM on Saturday, September 7.