Hidden gems at the Champlain Valley Fair

You know about the midway and the food booths and all the big shows, but there are also some hidden gems to be found at the Champlain Valley Fair. Our Scott Fleishman has a look.

Off the beaten path of the rides and the fair food, you'll find the Ware building. It's near the front gates of the exposition.

It is home to one of the hidden gems at the fair: the cooking demonstration. There are several of their demos you can take part in throughout the day.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Jim McCarthy, executive chef at Shelburne Farms, how many years has Shelburne Farms been associated with the cooking demo here?

Jim McCarthy: We've been doing the cooking demo, this will be our fourth year.

Scott Fleishman: So what are we making today?

Jim McCarthy: Today, we are making a Middle Eastern meatball with ground beef, raisins, pine nuts, some Middle Eastern seasoning, cinnamon, cumin and everything. Kind of a different take on a meatball.

Scott Fleishman: How important is it for Shelburne Farms to be involved in the fair, something like this to show off all of the good foods that are grown here?

Jim McCarthy: Well, it's nice to come here. It's the perfect time of year because we have our food from the garden here. It's interesting vegetables that we grow and it's really important for us to be here, to get our name out there. One of the reasons I like it is because our chefs get to come out of the kitchen and do one day here, cycle through. It's a fun day at the fair and we get to relax a little bit.

Scott Fleishman: I like to call this one of the hidden gems of the fair because technically you're in the front of the fairgrounds but really perspective you're in the back. You get some crowds here, but really for people to come in, this is a great opportunity to stay away from the fried foods and get something that's cooked right in front of them.

Jim McCarthy: And it's air-conditioned here, too, so that's nice to bring in people here sometimes.