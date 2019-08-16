High Peaks visitors learn to leave no trace

Visitors to New York's High Peaks are learning how to leave no trace. Our Kelly O'Brien caught up with them on their North Country Excursion to see how lessons are put into practice to protect the land you love.

Sun peeks through the trees on wooded trails open for adventure and the people are here to see what the Adirondacks have to offer.

"I think I've done almost every High Peak," said Andrea Burgess of Honeoye.

The High Peaks in the Adirondack Park are home to beautiful views, making it a must-see tourist stop for outdoor enthusiasts.

"Tens of thousands of users use this trailhead," said Neil Woodworth, the executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club.

But can all that foot traffic be harmful to the land hikers love so dearly?

"If we're not careful about how we manage people and how we educate people, we can accelerate trail damage, we can harm very fragile alpine vegetation," Woodworth warned.

The Subaru/Leave No Trace team has traveling trainers who trek the nation in their spunky Outbacks, leaving lessons behind on how to properly prepare for hikes and protect the land and those who use it.

"It's their task to give us recommendations on how to handle and respond to high use, how to educate more effectively and how to protect the resource," Woodworth said.

"We packed a lot of snacks, food and water with ice," said Iris Jerome of Honeoye.

Over the last week, they taught those in their path about environmental awareness.

"I pay attention to it a lot and I encourage my children to, you know, if they can pick up litter, pick up litter. As long as it's a safe piece of litter," Burgess said.

And how certain little things you do can leave a long-lasting impact

"We're very fortunate to have these natural spaces that are pristine," Burgess said.

And pristine they will stay if people pack a little more diligence and remember to leave no trace on these trails.