High court rules North Bennington woman didn't 'impede' troopers

A North Bennington woman has won a case before the Vermont Supreme Court, throwing out her conviction of impeding state troopers during a traffic stop.

Stephanie Berard was pulled over by Trooper Wayne Godfrey in July of 2016 for various traffic violations. Police say the 29-year-old was combative and refused to provide her license and registration. She asked Godfrey to call another officer because she recognized him from a previous incident where she was "maced."

Even after another officer arrived and Berard offered the documents, Godfrey still ended up dragging her out of the car. She was charged with impeding an officer and convicted by a jury.

In her appeal, Berard argued that the state didn't prove that her refusal to give up the documents was itself a criminal act. The high court agreed, saying that an "impeding charge requires an unlawful act that actually hinders the officer in an investigation."

Justice Carroll dissented.