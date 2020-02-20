Reservations closed for USS Vermont commissioning ceremony

So many people want to attend the commissioning ceremony for the USS Vermont that the U.S. Navy has had to suspend ticket requests.

The Navy's most advanced submarine is officially set to become part of the U.S. arsenal on April 18.

A commissioning ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the naval submarine base in Groton, Connecticut.

People who want to go are required to make reservations. But demand has been so high, the Navy has cut it off.

They recommend people who didn't get tickets check with their local VFW or American Legion post to find out if they plan to host a streaming event of the ceremony. Click here for more information.